Passing clouds and lower chances for rain today as the pattern changes

TODAY: Passing Clouds. Hot & Humid, Stray PM Storms. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Not as Muggy. Lo 66.

SUNDAY: Less Humid, Dry. Hi 83.

Today should start a nice change for the region! We start with some stubborn cloud cover this morning, but that will dissipate as the days goes on. With the sunshine breaking through we should see temperatures rise to the upper 80s, but these readings will fall far short of the heat from this past week. The humidity should drop too as the day goes on, and by this evening the air will feel more comfortable.

Sunday is looking like a very nice day. Some sunshine will mix with passing clouds, but high temperatures only hit the low to mid-80s with lower humidity overall.

Next week could become interesting with Tropical Depression Fred impacting the Southeast as early as Monday with slow-moving rain. Based on the pattern, we expect that moisture to be funneled north into the region as early as Tuesday, lasting likely through Wednesday night and possibly through parts of Thursday. Rainfall amounts are very uncertain at this time, but a soaking rain does appear to be solidly on the table. We will be able to talk about rain totals more by tomorrow and Monday as the forecast comes into focus.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso