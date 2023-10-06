TODAY: Patchy Drizzle, Passing Shower. Hi 76.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 60.

SATURDAY: AM Showers, PM Clearing. Hi 67. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

A cold front is working its way toward Central PA today and southerly flow ahead of it will make it feel humid with some drizzle and a passing shower every now and then. Highs will still be on the mild side, in the mid-70s, but clouds will dominate today. Most Friday Night Football games will be dry, but cloudy and muggy. There could be a few showers around too, so dress accordingly if attending a game tonight! Overnight will bring a better chance for scattered showers as the front gets closer. It will remain mild too with lows staying the 60s tonight.

The best chance for showers now appears to be Saturday morning. The front will move through the region slowly, keeping showers in the forecast through early afternoon in our eastern counties. 0.25″ is likely the ceiling for rain tomorrow. Clearing skies and a gusty northwest breeze develop for tomorrow afternoon. Wind speeds of 10-20 mph with gusts of 20-30 mph will send cooler air into the area. Temperatures drop into the 40s by Sunday morning and remain in the 50s for the afternoon. Our first true taste of fall weather is arriving this weekend! Next week will remain cool and breezy as an upper low stalls over southern Canada. Our region should be far enough south that rain stays away until the end of the week. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara