TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 67.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog. Lo 46.

SATURDAY: Mild & Breezy, Mostly Sunny. Hi 72. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 65.

Yesterday’s front brought some gusty showers to the region with around a half-inch of rain on average across the region. The front is slow to clear this morning and dense fog has developed thanks to the moisture trapped at the surface from yesterday’s showers. Between the thick fog and deer on the move this morning, use caution on the commute. It’s misty, foggy, and may be tough to see. The rest of today will bring lots of sunshine, seasonable temperatures in the 60s, and less breezy conditions too.

Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant, dry, and comfortable with highs in the 60s and 70s. An upper-level low will sit north of Pennsylvania starting on Sunday and lingering through the first half of next week. This could bring some stray showers to the area by Monday and Tuesday with a deeper pool of chilly air behind it. Highs by next Tuesday and Wednesday won’t get out of the low 50s with overnight lows dipping into the 30s again for everyone. Patchy frost is certainly likely next week. Get ready for more fall chill and unsettled weather ahead. ‘Tis the season!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara