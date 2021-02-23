Pattern change starts today, mild and breezy conditions next couple days

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 45. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 30. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mild & Breezy, Stray Evening Shower. Hi 54. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

The cold and snowy weather pattern we’ve found ourselves in for most of February is about to break this week. Today will offer more seasonable high temperatures (mid 40s!), despite the fact a weak clipper will push north of the region later today. While that could still deliever a few snow showers in northern counties this morning, most places will stay dry today with a few clouds. It will turn breezy this afternoon with gusts over 30 mph. Tonight will bring some clearing with temperatures falling to around 30°.

Tomorrow will offer a southwest breeze and that means spring-like temperatures for Wednesday! How about highs in the mid 50s tomorrow? There will be some clouds, some peeks of sun, and even an evening shower or two as another weak wave pushes through. Everybody will be talking about the temperature tomorrow though and plenty of snow will be melting. Thursday and Friday look slightly cooler, but still seasonable, with plenty of sunshine.

The upcoming weekend features some showers on Saturday and drier weather on Sunday. Both days will have high temperatures back in the 50s. All-in-all, despite some chances for light precipitation, the next several days feature milder temperatures and fairly quiet weather. For those sick of the snow, enjoy! For those that want more, March always brings some wild cards! Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara