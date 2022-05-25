TODAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 74.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 57.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 72. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

The next two days will feature plenty of clouds, but very little in the way of rain. Today could actually bring some peeks of sunshine to the region at times, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. It should remain dry. Clouds will increase tonight with lows in the 50s. By tomorrow, overcast skies return as we await the next front to approach from the west. There could be some stray showers or drizzle at times Thursday with highs in the lower 70s. A cold front coming through Friday will trigger showers and t-storms, most likely in the afternoon and evening time frame. It will be a bit more humid by Friday with some storms potentially being strong.

The holiday weekend forecast has been tricky to pin down. Some model guidance suggested a very slow-moving frontal system producing lots of clouds with some showers and thunderstorms. We are beginning to see some promising signs that suggest this system clears for the second half of the weekend. While Saturday could feature some hit-or-miss showers and t-storms as the front lingers nearby, Sunday and Monday now appear warm, muggy, and dry with highs in the 80s. We will continue to monitor the trends and keep you updated.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara