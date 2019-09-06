Penn State vs Buffalo Tailgate Forecast

Clouds will begin to decrease this evening as Hurricane Dorian pulls away from the North Carolina coastline. Temperatures will fall from the 70s this evening to the 60s after sunset. Tonight stays dry and at times mainly clear!

Saturday is shaping up to be a gorgeous day in Happy Valley and across the Midstate. Temperatures will climb into the 70s during the afternoon with passing clouds. For kickoff at 7:30 PM temperatures will begin to fall comfortably in the 60s. We expect dry weather to hold through the duration of the game and into Sunday. Enjoy!