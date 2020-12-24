Periods of heavy rain and strong winds continue tonight

THIS EVENING: Steady Rain At Times. Breezy. Temperatures Climbing Through the 50s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Periods of Heavy Rain Through Midnight-2AM. Very Windy, S to N 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Lo 30.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Early AM Snow Showers, Remaining Cloudy. Windy, NW 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Hi 36.

Steady rain continues across the Mid-state this evening as warmer air continues to flow in from the south. Some breaks in the rain will occur, but a line of heavy rain and strong wind gusts is expected to form along the cold front after 9p, moving west to east through the viewing area before exiting shortly after midnight. This line may drop 50 mph wind gusts which may lead to sporadic damage reports, so bring in any loose Christmas decorations now while you can. A rumble of thunder or two also can’t be ruled out.

Storm total rainfall of 1.5-3″ is expected before the rain wraps up tonight, which may lead to localized flooding especially considering recent snowmelt. A Flood Watch remains in effect for this threat.

After midnight, temperatures will freefall into the 40s and 30s with any leftover rain showers overnight transitioning to a few sleet or snow showers by morning. Windy and colder conditions hold for Christmas Day, and few snow showers are possible during the early morning hours. Not much sunshine is in store for Christmas Day and high temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s. Colder weather holds through the weekend with the coldest day being Saturday. The next clipper system will arrive Monday, bringing us mainly some light rain showers during the afternoon.

Next week looks to feature several ups and downs with more cold air by Tuesday before being replaced by milder air and more rain showers by next Thursday.

Happy Holidays from the ABC27 Weather Team!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo