Periods of rain through Friday, quiet weekend on tap

TODAY: Periods Of Rain. Hi 46.

TONIGHT: Periods Of Rain. Lo 43.

FRIDAY: AM Rain, Windy. Hi 47. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

A few showers moved in overnight and most places remained above freezing limiting any icy concerns this morning. We didn’t expect any problems, and so far, there haven’t been any widespread reports of ice. Temperatures have remained above freezing and the warm air continues to win out!

Rain will pick up in intensity later today with periods of rain expected on and off through this Thursday. Highs will be in the 40s. Again, the warm air will not be denied and some heavy rain is possible tonight into Friday morning. At this time, a half-inch of rain seems likely across Central PA through Friday afternoon when the rain tapers off. Some elevations may see a brief changeover to snow before precipitation completely wraps up tomorrow afternoon. It will become windy and colder throughout the day Friday with winds gusting near 30 mph during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s with lows in the 20s by tomorrow night.

The upcoming weekend looks slightly colder and calm. No precipitation is expected at this time. Warm air sticks around next week too as highs rebound back into the mid to upper 40s with more occasional rain showers on tap. No winter in sight my friends!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara