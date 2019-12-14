Windy and colder tonight and Sunday

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds, Windy. Lo 35. Winds: W 15-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Blustery. Hi 43. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Periods of Light Snow. Slow Change to Sleet to Rain by Evening/Overnight. Hi 34.

We have gotten through the majority of the rain, but we can still expect scattered areas of drizzle and light rain tonight. A few places in Mifflin, Juniata, and northern Perry Counties may see a change over to snow showers. However, temperatures should remain above freezing for the majority of locations.

Temperatures drop to the mid-30s tonight as the winds really pick up. We expect gusts up to 30 mph through our Sunday. For Sunday, the winds coupled with drier air mean more blue skies and sunshine. Temperatures will remain in the low 40s for highs.

We continue to track more wintry weather for Monday morning. Some precipitation will ride up and over a warm front Sunday night and light snow is expected to begin in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, especially for southern areas. Snow will overspread the region from southwest to northeast and most areas will be seeing periods light snow as early as Monday morning. At this time, it appears light snow showers will continue off and on through Monday afternoon/evening. For areas north of Harrisburg the precipitation may remain as light snow through the evening hours.

Eventually, the wintry mix will change to plain rainfall heading into Monday evening and Monday night. Showers will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning. This won’t be a big snowfall, but some accumulation is possible and could make travel tricky during the daytime hours of Monday. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologists Brett Thackara and Dan Tomaso