TODAY: Periods of Rain & Snow. Hi 38.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds. Lo 28.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 50.

An area of low pressure will move across Virginia today and our area will be on the northern side of this storm. That means enough cold air in the upper levels to support some periods of snow. Given the recent warmth and the fact that most locations will stay above freezing throughout the day ahead, impacts will be minimal. Snow will mix with rain at times, especially south of the turnpike, and our southern tier counties will likely see very little accumulation. 1-4″ are possible on grassy areas elsewhere if the snow rates pick up enough by mid-morning. For most spots, an inch or two on the grass will be about it. A few slushy inches are possible for elevations, but this will be a fairly low-impact event given the calendar. The snow and rain will taper by late afternoon with the precipitation ending in time for the evening commute and just wet roads expected.

The cooler conditions don’t last long as temperatures climb back into the 50s for Thursday and Friday. Both days look dry but a strong cold front looks to heading into Saturday. It appears some rain will be around to kick off Saturday with a period of snow for Saturday afternoon and evening. Like today, however, it will likely be a lower-impact snow given the time of year. We’ll keep you posted, but either way, it will be turning much colder for Saturday night and Sunday. Even that cold shot won’t last too long though as temperatures soar back into the 50s early next week. March is here in all its glory!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara