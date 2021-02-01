Periods of snow & sleet today, will coastal low lead to higher snow totals?

TODAY: Periods Of Snow & Sleet. Hi 30. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow Showers, Breezy. Lo 28. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow Showers, Breezy. Hi 33. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

Phase 1 and 2 of this multi-day Nor’easter have shaped up pretty much as expected. Most areas picked up between 2-4″ of snow from Sunday’s light and steady first wave. The sleet and mix arrived overnight along with some lulls in the precipitation as expected. The mixed precipitation and lulls will continue through about mid-morning before the transition back to snow. This is where today’s forecast hinges. It’s make it or break it Monday as this coastal low takes shape.

Even at this late hour, heading into the rest of today, there is uncertainly as to where the heaviest snow bands from the coastal storm will set up. Plenty of model guidance favors the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. Some hi-res model guidance has jumped on board to bring some of those heavy bands into Central PA as well. It’s all about where the low sits through the day ahead. If the coastal low forms too far east, we stay on the outside looking in at this storm. That would mean our original forecast of 4-8″ would be pretty fair. However, if those heavier bands push further west/inland, parts of our viewing area could receive 8-14″. It’s just a waiting game today to see which scenario plays out. See both maps below.

By tonight and early Tuesday morning, the snow should slow down with just leftover snow showers. The winds will continue to be gusty tonight and through Tuesday as the storm departs. We will be tracking this storm through the day and continue to monitor where the heavy snow bands set up. Stay tuned and enjoy the snow!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara

What To Expect Through Today.

If coastal low forms too far east, our original forecast looks okay. 4-8″ for most. But…