Periods of snow this morning, turning much colder tonight

TODAY: AM Snow, PM Clearing. Hi 36. Winds: W 5-10 mph by PM. 2-3″ For Most, Locally Up To 4″.

TONIGHT: Clearing, Turning Much Colder. Lo 18. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Colder, Dry. Hi 32. Winds: Becoming Light.

Snow has arrived on schedule this morning over southern tier areas and will continue to lift north throughout the morning. With marginally cold temperatures, most major roads will be just wet but side streets and untreated roads will become slick so take it slow this morning. The steadiest snow will fall Harrisburg and points south and east, with 2-3″ expected but locally higher amounts are possible under heavy snow bands. Snow will wrap up early this afternoon as the coastal low pulls away. Expect partial clearing this afternoon as a west wind dries us out and boosts temperatures into the mid to upper 30s.

An arctic front will cross tonight, ushering in much colder air by Monday morning with area-wide lows in the teens expected. The next round of light rain or snow showers comes with a fast-moving shortwave on Tuesday, with another round of potential steady snow arriving by Wednesday evening. Periods of snow or a wintry mix are possible through Friday before much colder air settles in by next weekend.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo