TODAY: Cloudy with persistent mist and drizzle. High 55.

TONIGHT: Cloudy damp. Showers develop by daybreak. Low 50.

SUNDAY: Periods of steady rain, heavy at times. Possible thunder. Total rain 1-2″. High 55.

After over an inch rain yesterday and last night, today will not feature steady rain. But, steady mist and drizzle will be common throughout the day. Not much clearing is expected with a consistent east wind. There may be a few peeks of sun by the afternoon, however that seems overly optimistic based on even more moisture heading our from a developing storm to the south.

Sunday will bring more rain, and likely a better chance for heavier bouts of rain that could lead to areas receiving over an inch of rain Sunday into Sunday night. Total rainfall for the entire weekend (yesterday brought 1-2″) will range between 2-3 inches with locally higher amounts over 3 inches.

The extended outlook shows the first week of May remains cool and generally cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso