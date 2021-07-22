Pleasant 3-day stretch ahead, humidity returns by Sunday

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Less Humid. Hi 83.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy. Lo 63.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 85.

Last night brought about a change to the local weather with lowering humidity and clearing skies. The smoky haze from the last few days is gone too leaving behind a much more refreshing air mass that will likely be in place through Saturday.

Enjoy today; it will be the most pleasant day of the week. Some clouds will mix with the sun at times, but highs will be in the lower 80s with low humidity too! Tonight will be refreshing too, so open those windows again! At this point, Friday also looks pleasant with low humidity. Even Saturday continues to look pretty nice at this point, just a tad warmer. The humidity will increase this weekend, however, especially Sunday which is when some t-storms also return. A front may linger close by to keep storm chances going into next Monday too. It does appear next week will be hotter and more humid, so enjoy the break from the real hot stuff in the coming days! We could have a stretch of more 90° heat looming.

The York State Fair kicks off tomorrow and should have some pleasant weather for the opening two days. While the heat and humidity do return next week, it won’t be quite as tropical as some of the weeks we have had this July. We’ll keep you posted on the fair forecast daily heading into next week as you make your plans. Check back often!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara