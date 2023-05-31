TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Lo 55.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Warm! Hi 88.

The driest May on record continues heading into this final day, meaning that record will likely stand. So far, only 0.19″ of rain has been recorded this month, and that stands at number 1 overall for driest Mays. Expect mostly sunny and dry weather again today with highs in the lower 80s. The pleasant weather continues, but unfortunately, so does the dry stretch as well.

The forecast remains dry even as we start June at the end of this week. Our first 90° day this year will also occur on Friday. Overall, this week will be dry, sunny, and warmer than most of the month so far. Welcome to summer!

We are keeping an eye on the weekend that shows signs of a potential backdoor front. This is a front that moves inland from New England and moves southwest over Pennsylvania. This could lead to the chance for some showers on Saturday. It’s not a big chance for rain, but at this point, we’ll take anything we can get. It cools down a bit behind the front on Sunday and Monday. Some long-range guidance shows a more showery pattern heading into next week, while other models keep next week rather dry. It’s tough to break a pattern so we’ll leave it dry for now, but stay tuned. If we continue to see rain chances for next week over the weekend, maybe we can finally get our hopes up. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara