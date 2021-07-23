Pleasant again today, increasing clouds tomorrow, more humid by Sunday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 84.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 63.

SATURDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Hi 86.

SUNDAY: More Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90.

What a July day yesterday turned out to be! A cooler northwesterly flow with lower humidity made for a delightful summer day. Highs barely hit 80°, and with dewpoints in the low 50s (meaning low humidity) the air was refreshing. More comfortable weather is in store for the region today. A few more clouds will be around as a weak front arrives from the north. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with dry conditions. A quick cloud burst from the taller clouds is possible, but any isolated shower will be very brief. The humidity stays low too. Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortable again with lows dropping into the lower 60s.

Saturday continues to look pretty nice at this point, just a tad warmer. Highs return to the mid-80s with some sunshine to start the day giving way to clouds later. The humidity will increase this weekend, however, especially Sunday which is when some t-storms also return. It won’t be a washout though, so plenty of chances to get outside this weekend! Next week will bring more 90° heat, but the humidity won’t be that oppressive. While a t-storm could pop-up each afternoon (as is typical this time of year), it looks like Wednesday and Thursday will bring the best chances. Much of the week looks hot and dry, a fairly typical week here in Central PA for late July.

The York State Fair kicks off today and should have some pleasant weather for the opening two days. While the heat and humidity do return next week, it won’t be quite as tropical as some of the weeks we have had this July. We’ll keep you posted on the fair forecast daily heading into next week as you make your plans. Check back often!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara