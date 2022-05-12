TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 75.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Mild. Lo 60.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 73.

Today will bring a mixture of sun and clouds as the upper low offshore continues to drift across the southeast coast. It’s going to be a battle between sun and clouds today with the model guidance not having a great handle on this low. Some thicker clouds will roll in tonight and Friday, and a couple of stray showers are possible, but rain isn’t expected to be widespread or heavy with total rain amounts to be less than a tenth of an inch. Highs both today and tomorrow will be in the 70s.

Saturday appears to be the wettest day of the weekend, but it won’t be like last Saturday. Occasional light showers and drizzle will be more the speed this time around. There could be a brief period of steady rain in the afternoon, but it still doesn’t look like a washout. A milder Sunday, ahead of an approaching cold front, could also lead to some afternoon and evening showers and t-storms. The unsettled pattern lasts into early next week as a weak trough lingers overhead, providing almost daily shower or t-storm chances. No day appears to be a washout, however. This is more typical May weather for our region. At least it appears to stay warm with highs near 80° on Sunday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara