TODAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Clear & Pleasant, Patchy Fog. Lo 58.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 82.

Yesterday kicked off the month of October in spectacular fashion with sunny skies and high temperatures just shy of 80°. This sunny and warm weather will continue for much of the first week of the new month. Consider it a taste of late summer as we kick off October!

Today will be pleasant and sunny with highs near 80°. Tonight will be clear with patchy fog developing overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s. Consider that the going forecast through Thursday. Lots of sun, highs in the 80s, overnight lows near 60°. Thursday will bring some clouds by late in the day as a cold front approaches. That front will produce some showers during the second half of Friday and an upper low attached to it will prolong the showery weather into Saturday. This upper low will change the weather pattern to a cloudy, breezy, and cooler pattern to start the second week of October. Enjoy these warm days while you can; sweater weather returns by the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara