THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Hi 56.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 39.

FRIDAY: Light AM Showers, PM Clearing. Hi 54.

The last two days featured lots of sun with chilly mornings but mild afternoons. We get to enjoy one more day which will be perfect for any kind of outdoor Thanksgiving Day plans. Turkey trotters Thanksgiving morning will have sunny and calm, but chilly conditions for the morning hours. Temperatures are back in the 20s this morning! The sun sticks around for the afternoon as we warm into the mid-50s. Quite a mild Thanksgiving on tap! Clouds will increase tonight as a front brings a few light showers to the area Friday morning. Rain amounts are expected to be near or less than a tenth of an inch Friday morning. The showers exit before lunch with clearing skies for Friday afternoon. Highs will again be in the mid-50s tomorrow.

Saturday travel, tree cutting, deer hunting, or Penn State fans, should enjoy a perfect forecast with lots of sun and seasonable temperatures in the low 50s. It’s Sunday that will be more problematic for outdoor activities as a steady rain develops in the morning and likely lasts into the evening hours. Rainfall amounts should be right around 0.50″. Early next week will feature slightly cooler conditions but mainly dry weather Monday and Tuesday. Rain returns to the forecast by the middle of next week. Happy Thanksgiving!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara