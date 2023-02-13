TODAY: Mild & Breezy. Hi 55. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 33. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Clouds Late. Hi 53.

The coastal low offshore last night did produce some showers across York and Lancaster Counties. It wasn’t much rain, but it got wet toward the game’s end last night. Clouds are lingering early today as the system pulls away from the eastern seaboard and heads out into the Atlantic. Skies will clear quickly though and it should be a pleasant day!

Today and Tuesday will be quite pleasant with abundant sunshine and highs in the 50s…only the start of another mild week ahead. Today will be breezy at times too as a weak trough moves through with a few afternoon clouds. It will stay dry early this week!

Warmer air will surge north Wednesday with highs expected to reach the mid-60s! A warm front will cross Thursday, bringing our best chance for rain this week. One round of showers is expected Thursday afternoon with a band of showers expected Friday morning as the cold front slices through. Friday’s high will likely be reached early in the day before temperatures tumble during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start in the 60s on Friday with lows by Saturday morning in the 20s! Highs next weekend will be back in the 40s and 50s with more mild air on tap next week. There is no slowing down this warm winter! The snow train has been derailed. Maybe in March. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara