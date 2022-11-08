ELECTION DAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 57. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Lo 36.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 55.

Yesterday’s extreme warmth provided a new record high of 76° which is almost 20° warmer than average! It felt every bit like late summer yesterday until the sun went down. Then the chill crept back in reminding us that it is November after all. It was much more seasonable last night with temperatures falling into the 40s, which is still slightly above the normal low for early November.

Today, Wednesday and Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Highs will be seasonable to start, with milder air coming back by Thursday as highs return to the 60s. It will still be breezy today before the winds die down this evening.

We are currently tracking a subtropical storm named Nicole in the Atlantic that looks to have an impact on the United States later this week. The storm isn’t a strong one, but it will bring rain and winds across the Southeast by tomorrow and Thursday. It will then turn northward and interact with a cold front to bring much-needed rain to our area Friday and Friday night. At this point, it appears to be a Friday event with Saturday looking drier. It’s too early to give exact amounts, but it has the potential to bring a soaking, beneficial rain to the area. Behind this moisture, temperatures drop like a rock and it will certainly feel more November-like. By next Sunday, highs will only be in the 40s. Get ready, the chill is coming!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara