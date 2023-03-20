TODAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 52.

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Lo 30.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Hi 60.

After a brutal March day yesterday, today should improve a bit. In fact, it’s hard to get much worse! While it was sunny, the winds and the chill made it feel more like January than the last day of official winter yesterday. Spring begins at 5:24pm today as the vernal equinox ushers in the new season.

High-pressure building overhead will keep the local forecast relatively quiet through Wednesday. Today and tomorrow look gorgeous with sunny skies and warmer temperatures. It will be less breezy too. Highs tomorrow should be near 60° as the warmth continues to build northward.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday, but it should stay dry with highs near 60° again. By Thursday, there will be a noticeable shift to a wetter pattern heading into the weekend. While a few light showers will be around Thursday (and it will be warm too, with highs near 70°), the real rainy period will occur Friday and Saturday as an area of low pressure lifts through. While Sunday could feature a brief break in the rain, next week looks to start wet as well as a potential baroclinic zone (zone of constant weather) sets up over Central PA. Locally, there is a rainfall deficit this year and the region could use a bit of rain to make some of it up. This will help, but just as people are ready to get outside after winter, the weather could turn unsettled and wet for a stretch. We’ll certainly keep you posted! In the meantime, enjoy the friendly weather early this week — it should be lovely!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara