Pleasant and summer-like today with lots of sunshine

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm. Hi 83.

TONIGHT: Partly To Mostly Cloudy. Lo 62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 76.

Today will be similar to yesterday, but it appears there will be less cloud cover early in the day. While some fog may need to burn off in spots, clouds haven’t backed in from the coast as aggressively as they did yesterday. No matter what, there will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon with warm temperatures on the way. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s and it will feel like summer! Tonight will bring increasing clouds with lows in the 60s again.

An east flow from the Atlantic Ocean will once again produce clouds for Wednesday morning. Any clearing seems more doubtful tomorrow as clouds from the south also increase in advance of an approaching area of low pressure along the coast. Although tomorrow will be mainly cloudy, it should stay dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Scattered showers return for Thursday thanks to a coastal low. That low will move on by Friday as a potent cold front will move in from the west. This will likely produce more showers for Friday with afternoon and evening t-storms seeming likely too. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s on Friday with a very humid feel. This front may clear the area by next Saturday morning, but some model guidance suggests it sticks around for Saturday afternoon. If so, scattered t-storms will return during the afternoon and evening before cooler and drier air makes its return for Sunday. It should remain cooler and dry to kick off the first few days of June next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara