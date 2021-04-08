Pleasant and warm again today, still looking unsettled for the weekend

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 70.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Showers Developing. Lo 48. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, Light Showers. Hi 57. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

After yet another fairly nice day yesterday (save for just a few showers), today looks to continue the pleasant Spring trend. Although a few clouds may be around from time to time, it should be a mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching near 70° again this afternoon. Get outside and enjoy because the weather will do downhill a bit for the weekend. Tonight will bring increasing clouds as a front approaches. Some showers will also develop tonight during the pre-dawn hours. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be a cloudy, cooler, and more dreary day. East flow will keep temperatures in the 50s all day with occasional light showers throughout. While Saturday will feature more clouds, it may stay dry until Saturday night or even early Sunday morning as the main slug of moisture moves in from the south. Sunday continues to look wet, especially the first half of it. Temperatures will actually warm back into the 70s this weekend despite the gloomy conditions, so it will be mild at least. Clouds and showers linger into next week too, with temperatures returning to the 60s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara