TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Thin Clouds. Hi 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog. Lo 43.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 68.

Yesterday saw temperatures soar into the low 70s despite the morning clouds and fog! It ended up being a pleasant afternoon. More of the same is expected through the end of the week as a broad ridge of high pressure takes over most of the eastern U.S.

Expect plentiful sunshine from today through the end of the week (a few clouds are likely from time to time) with highs right around 70° most afternoons. The warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs by Saturday and Sunday in the low 70s! Overnight lows too will be climbing into the 40s and eventually the 60s by the weekend. We probably won’t break any records, but highs and lows will be 15-20° above average! And it looks like the warmer weather will last through at least the middle of next week! Showers are looking more likely by Sunday now, but it won’t be much rain. It also looks warm and pleasant for Election Day next Tuesday. Don’t forget – clocks change back this weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara