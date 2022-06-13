TODAY: Clearing Skies, Warm! Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Showers & T-Storms After Midnight. Lo 65.

TUESDAY: AM Showers, PM Clearing. Hi 81.

Showers and t-storms have formed along a weak boundary overnight and are starting our Monday off with some rain and fog. Nothing is severe, but don’t be alarmed if you hear some heavy rain or thunder over the next couple of hours. We’ll get a break from the rain the rest of today with clearing skies, but temperatures and humidity will trend up with highs back into the upper 80s. It should be a nice summery afternoon and evening on tap. A strong ridge of high pressure will build in this week, but before that happens, a round of showers and more t-storms will push southeast out of the Great Lakes tonight. It appears the track of this storm complex favors western Pennsylvania for the highest probability of damaging winds and severe weather. Locally, such late timing and more stable air mean that the severe threat is low…with mainly gusty winds and heavy rain possible during the morning hours tomorrow. Similar to today, any rain should exit early, leaving us with plenty of sunshine and less humidity with highs in the low 80s tomorrow afternoon.

Beyond that, while a stray shower could exist Wednesday, a better chance for a few showers and t-storms will occur Thursday. A front will eventually push through by late Friday, but before it does, showers and storms could linger Thursday night into Friday morning. Those A/Cs got a break as of late — but that’s coming to an end this week with plenty of heat and humidity most days. The good news for fans of cooler weather is that another shot of comfortable air is coming next weekend with humidity sharply dropping off by Saturday! In fact, this upcoming weekend looks absolutely stellar!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara