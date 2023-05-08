TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm. Hi 75.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Showers Develop. Lo 55.

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers, Cool. Hi 58.

Most of the weekend was pleasant and warm. There were a few showers to wrap things up on Sunday, but the weather certainly wasn’t worth complaining about — unlike last weekend and the start of May! This week will feature more May-like temperatures and pleasant weather, with the exception of tomorrow.

Skies will slowly clear on Monday, but we should stay dry with highs in the 70s. A decent start to the week. Another round of showers arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning. Most showers should exit Tuesday morning and there could be some clearing for Tuesday afternoon/evening plans.

Wednesday through Friday appears to be a very pleasant weather pattern with high temperatures in the 70s and a long stretch of dry weather. This pattern may extend into the weekend with a dry and mild outlook at this time.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara