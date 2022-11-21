TODAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Lo 28. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Warmer. Hi 48.

With winds calming overnight under clear skies, temperatures tumbled to the coldest start of the season thus far. Many backyards have temperatures in the low 20s this morning, and some locations have fallen into the teens! Later today, sunshine and a southerly breeze will take us back into the 40s by this afternoon. It’s still well below average, but at least it’s a step in the right direction from the cold weekend. Tonight will remain clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s. Not a bad way to start this holiday week, but you’ll still need the coat.

The upcoming week will feature plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs bounce back to near seasonal normals by Wednesday and Thanksgiving, with quiet weather for any travel plans. There is still a storm showing up for Black Friday, but at this point, it appears to be all rain. It could still be a soaking rain too, with some guidance suggesting Saturday also looks wet as the storm lingers. 1-2″ of rain is possible during this timeframe. We’ll monitor and update the forecast throughout the week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara