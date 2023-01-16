TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 47. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 32.

TUESDAY: Stray AM Shower, Partly Cloudy. Hi 47.

Today could be the best day of the week as our quiet and mild January continues. Expect mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Highs will be in the upper 40s with a slight breeze this afternoon. Tonight will bring increasing clouds with lows around freezing.

Our next area of low-pressure slides through early tomorrow, but it will weaken as it does so. Therefore, just a few light showers are expected during the early morning. The rest of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures may be near freezing as this moisture arrives but given how marginally cold the air will be, we don’t expect many issues. Afternoon highs will be right back into the upper 40s.

After a break Wednesday, yet another system will approach Thursday, bringing more rain. Yet again, there appears to be no real cold air to work with so it’s mainly another rain event for us with around a half-inch possible. Just more of the same! It’ll cool down a bit behind that system but still no signs of sustained deep cold in the next 10 days as a frustrating winter continues for snow lovers. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara