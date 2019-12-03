Pleasant but breezy today, stray snow showers tonight

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 43. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Snow Showers. Lo 32.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Snow Showers. Hi 44.

Behind yesterday’s coastal storm, the winds have picked up and will continue to blow through the day ahead. Expect a mostly sunny day with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. The winds will add a wintry bite to the air though before dying out later this evening. Clouds will increase this evening and tonight as a weak clipper-type system moves through Pennsylvania. A few stray snow showers are possible overnight with lows around the freezing mark.

As the clipper-type system dives south tomorrow, a few snow showers could develop with plenty of clouds. Temperatures will be in the 40s again tomorrow and it will be breezy at times too. Thursday looks dry but still breezy and seasonable.

Another clipper-like system will swing through Friday, providing for a mix of rain and snow showers, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A strong area of high pressure will build just in time for the weekend, offering lots of sunshine. Saturday will be the chillier of the two days with highs by Sunday back closer to average. 50s could return for next Monday as an approaching front brings scattered rain showers.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara