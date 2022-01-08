Pleasant but cold today, icy for Sunday

TODAY: Sunny & Chilly. Hi 32.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 23.

SUNDAY: Freezing Rain To Rain, Icy. Hi 36. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Thanks to the fresh snowpack and cold air descending behind yesterday’s storm, temperatures have plummeted overnight into the teens. It’s going to be a pleasant but cold Saturday ahead with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 30s. Tonight will bring increasing clouds ahead of our next system. Cold air remains locked in place tonight with lows in the lower to mid-20s. That will set the stage for tomorrow’s ice.

With temperatures in the 20s around sunrise tomorrow, any drizzle or light rain that occurs will freeze on contact as it arrives. Light freezing rain continues for the morning and into the afternoon until we warm above freezing which may not occur until mid-afternoon or even later in some spots. Ice accretion of around 0.10″ is possible tomorrow, coating trees, cars, sidewalks, driveways, and secondary roads. Use caution when traveling tomorrow, especially early. It may be best to avoid travel until later in the day.

Sunday’s timeline.

A look ahead to next week shows plenty of cold air to start. We stay below average early in the week with blustery conditions through Tuesday. We become more seasonable later in the week with no big storms in the forecast.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara