TODAY: Sunny, Breezy, & Cool. Hi 65. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold, Patchy Frost. Lo 36. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Patchy Frost, Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 68.

The cool and dry airmass from Canada behind a cold front dropping through isn’t quite here yet, but it will be. Temperatures are starting mild this morning, in the 60s for many. Even though it’s much warmer than this time yesterday, the difference will be that temperatures won’t move much this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s and a stiff northerly breeze will add a coolness to the air for mid-May. Today will feel especially cooler as many backyards were close to 80° yesterday afternoon. It will be sunny and pleasant, however, as our nice streak of May weather continues.

There is concern that patchy areas could experience a frost and/or freeze near daybreak tomorrow morning. The current forecast low for tomorrow morning is 36°, and many cooler valleys could certainly drop below that! Plan ahead now and cover any plants in case frost would occur. This is a chilly airmass for mid-May, so get ready! Temperatures go back up to more seasonable levels by Friday and the weekend.

Our next chance for rain will come over the weekend. Saturday will likely feature a few showers along a cold front, but the rain doesn’t look like much. It will once again likely be less than 0.25″ for most backyards. Saturday also won’t be a washout, so we will continue to update the weekend forecast and try and pin down the timing for Saturday’s showers as we get closer. It will not be overly wet, however. Sunday looks drier and temperatures stay seasonable into next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara