TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 80. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 49.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 81.

The driest May on record continues today and tomorrow, meaning that record will likely stand. So far, only 0.19″ of rain has been recorded this month, and that stands at number 1 overall for driest Mays. Expect mostly sunny and dry weather today and tomorrow too with highs in the lower 80s. The pleasant weather continues, but unfortunately, so does the dry stretch as well.

The forecast remains dry even as we start June at the end of this week. There is even a chance that we hit our first 90° day this year by Friday. Overall, this week will be dry, sunny, and warmer than most of the month so far. Welcome to summer!

We are keeping an eye on the weekend that shows signs of a potential backdoor front. This is a front that moves inland from New England and moves southwest. This could lead to the chance for some showers on Saturday. It’s not a big chance for rain, but at this point, we’ll take anything we can get. It cools down a bit behind the front for Sunday and Monday. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara