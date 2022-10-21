TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 62.

TONIGHT: Clear, Patchy Frost. Lo 40.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm! Hi 69.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 65.

This morning could be our coldest morning of the week with most locations dipping into the 30s thanks to calmer winds and mainly clear skies. Watch out for patchy frost again, especially in rural spots. The rest of today should be a bounce-back! Expect lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures too. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows around 40°.

The weekend looks like a good one! Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm with highs just shy of 70°! It will be a great day for outdoor activities! The Phillies are back in PA for the weekend as the NLCS continues and the Penn State Whiteout game is Saturday night too. Great weather for all sporting events in PA this weekend, including high school games tonight. Sunday will bring increasing clouds and some showers could develop by Sunday evening as a low rides up the east coast. The rain shouldn’t amount to much, but a few showers could linger into Monday too. More showers are likely next week, but the timing is still uncertain. We’ll follow the trends and keep you posted. Two highlights of the extended forecast though: it looks to stay mild and any rain that does fall won’t amount to much.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara