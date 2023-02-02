TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 42.

TONIGHT: Blustery & Cold, Snow Showers. Lo 22. Winds: NW 15-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Blustery & Cold. Hi 25. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

After a pleasant day today, the arctic air we’ve been talking about all week is upon us. Arctic air will drop into New England tonight and tomorrow and our region will be on the southern flank of this airmass. Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the 20s for highs with lows in the teens by Saturday morning. It will also be blustery, adding to the chill. This will be our coldest air so far this year, and quite possibly the coldest air we experience for the remainder of winter as the unseasonably mild pattern quickly returns next week. Some snow showers are possible tonight along the leading edge of the arctic air, but it will remain a relatively dry stretch for Central PA this weekend.

We go from a high temperature of 29° on Saturday to a forecast high of 48° by Sunday afternoon. Warm air takes a firm grip for next week with several days warming into the 50s. No rain or snow until the middle of next week and with temperatures as warm as we expect, it appears rain showers are likely by Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara