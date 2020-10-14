Pleasant mid-week weather on tap

TODAY: Sunny & Mild. Hi 72.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 52.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Clouds Late. Hi 77. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Yesterday brought some clearing late in the day making for a fine mid-October afternoon! Clear skies last night made for a chilly start to the day, but temperatures will bounce back in a big way this afternoon under sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 70s today with brilliant blue skies ahead! Tonight will bring partly cloudy conditions with lows in the 50s. Tomorrow looks gorgeous with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s!

A potent cold front will cross the region Friday and may provide Central PA with a few showers. Guidance has trended drier with this system today and rather than a steady soaker, it appears just a few stray showers could be on tap for Friday and Friday evening. The bulk of the rain looks to be centered more toward Philly and New York. Locally, 0.25″ or less seems likely. Sadly, this system won’t bring us more beneficial rain. The front will bring much cooler temperatures too. Friday will only be near 60°. The weekend won’t be much warmer.

The weekend will start off chilly and breezy with highs only in the 50s on Saturday, though a quick recovery into the 60s is expected for Sunday and Monday. While guidance suggests a few more waves will move through early next week, rainfall chances are sketchy at best. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara