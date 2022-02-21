Pleasant & mild on this President’s Day

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 59.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 38.

TUESDAY: Rainy & Mild, Breezy. Hi 60. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

High pressure moves to our south and east for this President’s Day, which means a stronger return flow and hence milder air for Central PA. Highs will climb into the upper 50s with lots of sunshine today! Make some outdoor plans because clouds and showers return Tuesday, especially during the afternoon as a cold front approaches. It will still be mild tomorrow though, with highs around 60° thanks to a strong southerly breeze. Between 0.25-0.50″ of rain is expected through tomorrow and tomorrow night. Behind Tuesday’s rain, it will take some time for the colder air to move in, so we stay unseasonably warm into Wednesday. Wednesday should stay dry with highs in the mid-60s.

Much colder air moves in by Thursday, and at the same time, a new area of low pressure will lift northward. Depending on the timing and strength of this storm, we may have to deal with a wintry mix Thursday night into Friday. Right now, this doesn’t look like a big deal, but some sleet or freezing rain could have a brief impact early in the day Friday before a changeover to plain rainfall. Friday looks damp and seasonable with highs in the mid-40s. Next weekend looks chilly with highs Saturday in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Other than the warm-up early this week, this is fairly typical February weather. Enjoy and get outside when you are able!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara