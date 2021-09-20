Pleasant start to the week, but rain looms large later

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 78.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 58.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 77.

What an incredible weekend! Saturday was sunny and nice, albeit a bit warm and humid. Yesterday was sunny and more comfortable. It felt great! And today will kick off the new week on a similar note. High pressure will keep things sunny, dry, and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will bring increasing clouds thanks to an easterly flow of Atlantic air. Lows will fall into the 50s again, keeping things comfortable overnight.

Our next cold front will take its sweet time getting here, with no real showers expected to reach Central PA until perhaps late in the day Wednesday. Out ahead of it, tomorrow will be rather cloudy with a stray shower or some drizzle at times. Both tomorrow and Wednesday will feature plenty of clouds and highs in the upper 70s. Some showers arrive by late Wednesday with the wettest day of the week on tap for Thursday as the front finally crosses through Pennsylvania. With plenty of moisture surging north ahead of the slow-moving front, there will be periods of steady rain before the activity slowly exits eastward Friday morning. Early indications suggest over an inch of rain is possible. We will continue to monitor the amount of rain being projected and keep you up to date in case there will be more flooding concerns. Given the rain so far this month, it wouldn’t be surprising to see minor flood issues creep up given the amount of moisture with this front.

Behind the front, cool air will settle in for the end of the week. Highs look to be locked into the lower 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. A secondary front could push through next weekend, possibly bringing some light showers late Saturday and a reinforcing shot of cool air and breezy conditions for Sunday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara