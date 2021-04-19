Pleasant start to the week, turning colder again soon

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 67. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 45. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild! Hi 70. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

A modering trend in temperatures will occur early this week, but it won’t last, unfortunately. This means the return of above-average temperatures both today and Tuesday, with 70° on the table for tomorrow. Both today and tomorrow will be partly cloudy and pleasant with outdoor activities a go! Rain won’t be a factor until mid-week.

A potent cold front will then cross Pennsylvania on Wednesday, bringing scattered rain showers with it, but more noticeably, much cooler air to end next week. Winds pick up later Wednesday too, and will add to the chill! Highs on Thursday will only climb into the 50s and overnight lows will drop into the 30s for Friday morning. The winds will make it feel even colder, but at this point, frost is not a concern given the elevated winds. *If* some calmer weather comes into view for Wednesday and Thursday night we may have to call for areas of frost. That’s something to watch for later in the week. Some lake-enhanced snow showers will be possible across western and northwest PA late Wednesday and Thursday. We do moderate temperatures slightly by next weekend, but rain returns by late Saturday and looks to factor into Sunday’s forecast too. Stay tuned. We’ll keep you posted on all the little nuances in the forecast!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara