Pleasant start to the work week before some rain arrives

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 70. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 44.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 64.

Although the sun made some appearances over the weekend, the beginning of this week will feature more sunshine and even some mild temperatures. High pressure will help this Monday kick off the week with lots of sunshine and highs near 70 degrees this afternoon. There may be some fog in spots this morning that will need to burn off first, but after that, it will be smooth sailing in the weather department today. Tonight looks clear, calm, and cool with lows in the mid-40s. Tomorrow looks mostly sunny and pleasant too, with high temperatures a bit cooler — in the lower to mid-60s.

A strong cold front will approach the area Wednesday and and bring some rain along with it. There might be locally heavy rainfall during the afternoon, but the system will be progressive which should keep rainfall amounts between 0.50-1.00″. The wettest part of the day looks to be the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be right around 60 degrees. Behind the front, temperatures will cool down again, with highs only in the mid to upper 50s for Thursday afternoon. A warm-up is starting to look likely for next weekend with highs by Sunday likely closer to 70 degrees. Lots of nice weather to take advantage of over the next week…so get outside!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara