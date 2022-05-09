TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 68.

TONIGHT: Clear & Quiet. Lo 43.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 70.

After a very wet Friday and Saturday, Mother’s Day was quite the reward! Conditions turned very pleasant yesterday with temperatures returning to the mid-60s for highs. As the upper low that brought us all that rain sits and spins offshore for most of this week, high pressure will give us a break over the coming days with a pleasant stretch of weather ahead for Central PA!

High pressure will be in control for most of the week ahead which means lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. Full sunshine is likely today and tomorrow with highs returning to near 70°! Wednesday will be sunny and more seasonable. A very pleasant 3-day stretch is ahead with ample opportunity for outdoor activities! By Thursday, the upper low offshore will begin to retrograde inland and our area will start to see increasing clouds late in the day. Highs by Thursday will be in the mid-70s. By Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the low will return with scattered showers each day. While it doesn’t look as wet as this past weekend, showers will plague the area each day until the low pulls away again early next week.

In the meantime, enjoy the plentiful sunshine through at least Thursday. Get outside and take advantage!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara