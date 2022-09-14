TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Comfy. Hi 79.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 57.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Comfy. Hi 75.

Less humid air pushed into Central PA yesterday and last night temperatures tumbled into the 50s for many locations. A prolonged stretch of pleasant and comfortable September weather is ahead of us — right through the weekend!

Today through Friday will feature comfortable days with lots of sun and low humidity. Daytime highs will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. This is close to average for mid-September, but it will feel so pleasant after the recent humidity. Clouds will be hard to find during this stretch, especially Thursday and Friday.

We stay dry this weekend but temperatures do warm up! Both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. While a weak front could trigger a stray t-storm on Monday, temperatures remain warm next week and the overall pattern remains dry. There are no major storms on the horizon and the tropics remain quiet too. Enjoy the quiet, it’s not a bad thing!! We will continue to need some rain, however, and other than next Monday (not a given), the chances look bleak. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara