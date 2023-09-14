TODAY: Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 75.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 54.

FRIDAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 75. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Get ready for a stretch of dry and pleasant fall-like weather! Today, tomorrow, and the weekend look fantastic with highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s, and plenty of sunshine to help make outdoor plans pleasant for the end of the week. Hurricane Lee is forecast to remain offshore as it tracks into the northern Atlantic over the weekend. Even though it will be to our east, there could still be breezy conditions tomorrow and Saturday with northerly wind speeds between 5-15 mph. The brunt of the storm could affect northern New England through the weekend. It looks to make landfall late Saturday in Maine as a tropical storm. Again, no direct impacts locally.

A weak front will push through the state on Sunday, only to bring scattered clouds for the afternoon. Given the dry pattern and lack of moisture with this front, even stray showers look less likely. Another ridge of high pressure follows and early next week remains sunny and dry with low humidity. Temperatures will even trend back toward 80° again by the middle of next week.

Given another dry stretch coming up, it’s important to remember that most of our counties are still under a drought watch. While recent rain has helped slightly, it hasn’t been enough to stave off bigger drought concerns from earlier this year. The airport in Harrisburg offically sits at over a 6″ deficit for 2023 and that will grow to over 7″ in the next week. The weather is going to be spectacular but the backdrop is that we still need the rain and continue to search for it during a very dry extended outlook. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara