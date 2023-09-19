TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 73. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Comfy. Lo 53.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 75.

Yesterday started damp with some fog and a few showers popped up in the afternoon too as the last bit of instability along a front started to move out of the area. Skies cleared overnight and temperatures dropped into the 50s. Get ready for another pleasant and dry stretch of weather this week. Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs only in the lower 70s. It should be a lovely afternoon! In fact, rinse and repeat that forecast through Friday. Some days will climb into the upper 70s, but the forecast through the end of the week looks remarkably consistent.

The next chance for rain will come from a coastal low that will be riding northward from Florida this weekend. There is a fair amount of uncertainty at this time, but the low is close enough that we will be monitoring changes in model guidance all week. Any weekend plans should continue to monitor the forecast. Clouds will increase on Saturday, and while most of the daylight hours should be dry, some showers could sneak in by Saturday evening. Keep that in mind if you are heading to the Penn State Whiteout vs. Iowa as some rain may occur by the end of the game. It looks to stay wet into Sunday and early next week as well. This would be needed rain for our moisture-starved region so stay tuned as we continue to monitor the specifics.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara