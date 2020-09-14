Pleasant stretch on the way, chilly nights too

TODAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny & Less Humid. Hi 78.

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Lo 50.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Comfy! Hi 71.

After some light showers pushed through the region Sunday, today will bring a change to the weather pattern for Central PA. Some clouds will be around to start the day but a northerly breeze will push some drier and less humid air southward through the day. By this afternoon, skies should be mostly sunny and the humidity will be a lot lower. Highs will be in the upper 70s this afternoon and a pleasant evening awaits us. Tonight will be clear and chilly with high pressure parked right over Pennsylvania. Lows tonight will likely dip into the 40s for many backyards. Northern PA could even see some patchy frost!

This spectacular stretch of weather that will last through at least Wednesday. Each day, you can expect sunshine, low humidity, and very comfortable afternoon temperatures. Moisture from Sally could move northward by late Thursday/Friday, drawing some clouds into Central PA. Rainfall from the tropical system looks to remain south of the region and another ridge of high pressure should build in for more spectacular weather by next weekend! While the tropics remain active, our weather looks fairly quiet. Spend some time outdoors this week and enjoy the cool, pleasant nights!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara