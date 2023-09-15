TODAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 75. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 52.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 77. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Yesterday was the start of another prolonged dry and comfortable weather pattern. Highs on Thursday hit the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine and just fair-weather cumulus clouds. The clear and dry weather led to a comfortable night too with temperatures dropping into the 40s early this morning in a few locations! The next two days will be sunny with cool mornings, warm afternoons, and plenty of sunshine. The only effect from Hurricane Lee to our east will be a persistent breeze from the north. Gusts should stay at 20 mph or less as the storm pulls north toward Nova Scotia tomorrow.

A weak front will push through the state on Sunday, only to bring a few clouds and some light showers. Given the dry pattern and lack of moisture with this front, there won’t be much rain again. We can’t promise Sunday will stay completely dry, but rainfall should stay around 0.10″. Another ridge of high pressure follows and early next week remains sunny and dry with low humidity. Temperatures will even trend back toward 80° again by the middle of next week.

Given another dry stretch coming up, it’s important to remember that most of our counties are still under a drought watch. While recent rain has helped slightly, it hasn’t been enough to stave off bigger drought concerns from earlier this year. The airport in Harrisburg officially sits at over a 6″ deficit for 2023 and that will grow to over 7″ in the next week. The weather is going to be spectacular but the backdrop is that we still need the rain and continue to search for it during a very dry extended outlook. We’ll continue to monitor this and look for rain chances in the extended forecast.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara