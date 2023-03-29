TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 56. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Gusty Showers, Turning Colder. Lo 31. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool & Breezy. Hi 49. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Today will feature more sunshine than yesterday, but a few stubborn clouds have held tough over the southern tier this morning. This afternoon should be a seasonable one with highs in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine. The breeze will pick up later today from the southwest ahead of a gusty front that will move through the region tonight. That cold front could bring a brief, gusty shower between 8pm-Midnight as it increases our winds and makes things a little cooler for Thursday. In fact, although tomorrow will be a sunny day, temperatures will be stuck in the 40s with another annoying breeze adding to the chill at times.

Temperatures bounce back Friday with highs in the 60s. Clouds will also increase Friday as our next round of rain arrives late Friday afternoon and looks to continue through most of Saturday. Outdoor plans look tough for Saturday with rain showers and gusty southerly winds throughout the day, even though it will warm into the 70s. Rain amounts for Saturday could average near a 0.50″. Sunday will be dry, but breezy and cooler.

The big story is the developing warm airmass that will start our first week of April. We expect highs to be in the 60s and 70s for most of next week! April seems to be starting out just fine. We’ll keep you posted on the extended forecast, so continue to check back with us!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara