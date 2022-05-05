TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 72.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Showers After Midnight. Lo 52.

FRIDAY: Rainy & Cool. Hi 58.

Despite some early clouds and patchy fog, today should be pleasant. We can anticipate a partly cloudy afternoon with near-normal high temperatures, in the low 70s. Tonight will bring increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Lows will fall into the lower 50s. Enjoy today because a damp and cool stretch of weather is ahead and could last through next week.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico arrives early Friday and will contribute to a steady, and at times heavy rain, for tomorrow. There won’t be much change for Saturday as steady rain and/or drizzle lasts throughout the day. 2-day rain totals will range between 1.5″ to 2.5″ by Saturday night. Creeks and streams will certainly rise, but SHOULD stay in their banks. This amount of rain should be manageable for our area at this time given we currently have a deficit for the year. We’ll follow the hydro trends and update as necessary, but flooding is not a concern at this time.

As of now, Mother’s Day looks to bring slow clearing to the area and remain dry. Temperatures won’t be much better with highs in the 50s, so expect it to stay cool for Sunday. Some guidance, however, is starting to suggest this upper low will be more stubborn and not only hang around for Sunday but through most of next week. If that happens, get used to cool and damp conditions with showers not only lingering for Mother’s Day but into next week too. It’s not a given yet, but these upper lows do tend to stall and it wouldn’t surprise me if cool and damp conditions were the norm for a bit. We’ll follow the trends and keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara