Pleasant today, then the torch turns on the rest of the week

TODAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Calm. Lo 66.

TUESDAY: Stray PM T-Storm, More Humid. Hi 93.

After a pleasant summer weekend, today will kick off the new work week on a similar note. Expect sunny skies, warm temperatures, and workable humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s with no rain expected. This will be a picture perfect mid-summer day. Tonight will bring calm weather with lows in the mid-60s.

The pattern gets a bit more unsettled as we head toward the middle of the week. Weak ripples in the flow aloft may trigger stray t-storms during the afternoon on Tuesday mainly over the higher terrain. As the remnants of Barry moves northeast and merges with a front, a few more showers and t-storms are expected to pop-up Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s starting tomorrow and continuing for the rest of the week. While some t-storms will be around during the mid-week, the heat is going to be the big weather story as it will last into the weekend!



We’ll dry out by Friday as a dome of high pressure strengthens aloft. With this, a surge in temperatures can be expected late in the week as low to mid 90s appear likely with feels-like temperatures potentially making a run toward 100 or higher. With the building heat, rain chances should remain limited for the weekend. We’ll keep you posted. In the meantime, plan ahead to stay cool this week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara