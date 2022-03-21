TODAY: Sunny & Mild. Hi 65. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 40.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 58.

It was an up and down weekend for Central PA with a summer-like Saturday that ended with gusty showers and a return to the chill on Sunday with lots of clouds and a stiff breeze. The breeze hangs around today, but it will be much nicer. Expect sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s on this Monday. It will be a great day to get outside and a pleasant way to kick off the first full week of Spring! Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows around 40°.

Tuesday will be a dry day but with increasing clouds as we track the next area of low pressure that will move in for Wednesday. This will spread rain our way by the afternoon, which could be steady at times into Wednesday night. Temperatures will be back in the 50s. A front will move through early on Thursday, taking the rain with it and allowing for a warm-up by Thursday afternoon. Highs briefly return to the 60s as skies clear. The end of the week looks dry but a bit cooler as we head toward next weekend with highs in the mid-50s. After a few stray showers on Saturday, Sunday returns the region to the chill and breeze from yesterday again. All-in-all, it looks like a pretty typical March week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara